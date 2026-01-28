Left Menu

OpportunItaly: Bridging Italian and Indian Industries at IMTEX 2026

OpportunItaly is a digital platform initiated by the Italian Trade Agency to enhance business connections between Italy and international markets. It featured prominently at IMTEX 2026, highlighting Italian contributions to India's manufacturing sector. The platform promotes Italian engineering excellence and fosters bi-national industrial partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-01-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 11:13 IST
The Italian Trade Agency, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, launched the OpportunItaly platform to bolster both Italian and international industrial links, particularly with India as the focus at IMTEX 2026.

This event showcased Italian prowess in precision engineering and automation, key as India ramps up manufacturing investments. Italy emerged as a significant supplier to India's metal-forming tools market, enhancing trade ties.

The programme, spanning 20 markets, offers diverse services including business matching, underpinning strategies to nurture continual growth. Italian excellence was highlighted at IMTEX, opening new avenues for cross-border collaboration.

