OpportunItaly: Bridging Italian and Indian Industries at IMTEX 2026

The Italian Trade Agency, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, launched the OpportunItaly platform to bolster both Italian and international industrial links, particularly with India as the focus at IMTEX 2026.

This event showcased Italian prowess in precision engineering and automation, key as India ramps up manufacturing investments. Italy emerged as a significant supplier to India's metal-forming tools market, enhancing trade ties.

The programme, spanning 20 markets, offers diverse services including business matching, underpinning strategies to nurture continual growth. Italian excellence was highlighted at IMTEX, opening new avenues for cross-border collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)