India's Leap Towards a Corruption-Free System

In a significant address to a joint sitting of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu announced the government's success in establishing a corruption-free system. This initiative ensures that taxpayer funds are effectively deployed for the nation's growth and welfare.

The President underscored the unprecedented investments India is making in modern infrastructure, garnering global attention for its advancements in land, sea, and air connectivity.

Highlighting transparency and honesty as core government principles, Murmu praised direct benefit transfer efforts disbursing over Rs 6.75 lakh crore to citizens, along with ongoing reforms updating outdated rules to meet future needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)