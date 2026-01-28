Left Menu

India's Leap Towards a Corruption-Free System

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted India's strides towards creating a corruption-free system, emphasizing the effective use of taxpayer money for national development. Addressing Parliament, she noted infrastructure improvements, transparency measures, and direct benefit transfers. Murmu also stressed ongoing reforms adapting old rules for future demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 13:06 IST
In a significant address to a joint sitting of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu announced the government's success in establishing a corruption-free system. This initiative ensures that taxpayer funds are effectively deployed for the nation's growth and welfare.

The President underscored the unprecedented investments India is making in modern infrastructure, garnering global attention for its advancements in land, sea, and air connectivity.

Highlighting transparency and honesty as core government principles, Murmu praised direct benefit transfer efforts disbursing over Rs 6.75 lakh crore to citizens, along with ongoing reforms updating outdated rules to meet future needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

