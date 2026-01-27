Viral Video Sparks Safety Debate on Mumbai Metro

Controversy erupted when a video of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan doing pull-ups inside a Mumbai metro coach became a focal point for safety violations. The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) flagged the act, warning it could pose risks to both passengers and metro property.

Commenting on the viral footage, which shows Dhawan engaging in physical exercise while riding the metro, MMMOCL communicated via social media that such stunts should come with disclaimers and are not tolerated under metro safety regulations.

Despite the initial strong response, Dhawan faced no penalty, and the authorities acknowledged their understanding after a public statement cleared any misunderstanding regarding the incident. The incident has sparked discussions among netizens regarding responsibility and the enforcement of metro guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)