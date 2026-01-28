Lab Safety Rules Overhaul to Cut Red Tape and Boost Research Safety

Health and safety regulations governing laboratory work are set for a major overhaul, with the Government confirming regulatory relief for research labs after years of costly and impractical compliance requirements.

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden says current rules are not fit for purpose, forcing research, teaching and testing laboratories to comply with the same hazardous substances regulations as large-scale industrial operations such as petrol refineries.

“Nonsensical compliance was one of the strongest pain points raised by scientists during my roadshows and in submissions,” Ms van Velden says. “I’m backing researchers to use their expertise to assess risk and apply controls that actually make sense in highly specialised lab environments.”

One-size-fits-all rules creating real risk

Under existing regulations, laboratories — which typically work with small quantities of many substances — are subject to rules designed for large volumes of a few substances, creating safety contradictions and unnecessary cost.

Examples raised by the sector include:

Self-reactive substances requiring laboratories to be located on ground floors, despite upper floors offering safer evacuation options during fires

Mandatory three-metre separation between flammable storage cabinets, forcing labs to expand floor space or move substances more frequently — increasing handling risks

Fire-resistance requirements that many existing research buildings were never designed to meet, despite alternative risk controls such as certified cabinets, ventilation and sprinkler systems being effective

Ms van Velden says in some cases the rules may increase risk rather than reduce it.

Billions in compliance costs at stake

According to Universities New Zealand and the Independent Research Association of New Zealand, compliance costs under the current framework could reach between $1.5 billion and $3 billion if changes are not made — diverting funding away from research and innovation.

A return to tailored regulation

Research laboratories previously operated under a dedicated compliance pathway supported by a code of practice. That pathway was removed through regulatory changes in 2017, with plans to replace it that were never delivered — leaving labs constrained by industrial-scale rules for nearly a decade.

“This Government will deliver what laboratories have been waiting for since 2017,” Ms van Velden says.

The reforms will include:

New, tailored regulations for research laboratories

A dedicated Approved Code of Practice (ACOP) providing clear, practical guidance on managing hazardous substances in lab settings

Part of wider health and safety reform

The changes form part of a broader reset of the health and safety system aimed at making regulations workable, risk-based and proportionate.

“This is about keeping people safe without over-zealous rules holding them back,” Ms van Velden says. “Kiwis should be able to get on with their work safely, efficiently and responsibly.”

Amendments to the Health and Safety at Work (Hazardous Substances) Regulations 2017 are expected to come into force in 2026.