EU-India Free Trade Agreement: A New Era of Global Partnerships

The European Union has marked a significant step in forging global partnerships by signing a landmark free trade agreement with India. This move comes amidst shifts in geopolitical alliances, with the EU emphasizing economic autonomy and diversification in response to the unpredictability brought by the Trump administration.

This agreement would slash tariffs on nearly 97 per cent of EU exports to India while impacting around 2 billion people, making it what European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen dubbed the 'mother of all deals.' This strategic association is seen as a countermeasure against China's growing influence.

Meanwhile, the EU is also aiming to enhance energy independence by diversifying its energy suppliers beyond Russia and the United States. With increasing defense initiatives, it aligns with a broader goal of ensuring strategic autonomy amid global uncertainties.