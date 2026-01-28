EU-India Free Trade Agreement: A New Era of Global Partnerships
The European Union and India have signed an ambitious free trade agreement, highlighting the EU's efforts to establish new global partnerships. The deal underscores the EU's shift towards economic autonomy and strategic diversification, partly spurred by tensions with the Trump administration and China.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union has marked a significant step in forging global partnerships by signing a landmark free trade agreement with India. This move comes amidst shifts in geopolitical alliances, with the EU emphasizing economic autonomy and diversification in response to the unpredictability brought by the Trump administration.
This agreement would slash tariffs on nearly 97 per cent of EU exports to India while impacting around 2 billion people, making it what European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen dubbed the 'mother of all deals.' This strategic association is seen as a countermeasure against China's growing influence.
Meanwhile, the EU is also aiming to enhance energy independence by diversifying its energy suppliers beyond Russia and the United States. With increasing defense initiatives, it aligns with a broader goal of ensuring strategic autonomy amid global uncertainties.
ALSO READ
Starmer's Strategic China Visit: Balancing Ties and Tensions
Trump Administration Demands Thimerosal Phase-Out in Global Vaccines
ADB Backs China’s Community Pharma Network With $20m Yaodou Loan
China's Strategic Trade Triumph Amid US Tensions
Forging New Ties: Starmer's Diplomatic Move Towards China