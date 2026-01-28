When U.S. President Donald Trump stepped into office with his 'America First' strategy, it seemed like tough times were ahead for China's sluggish economy. However, Beijing shifted gears by warming relations with alternative trade partners, resulting in a record-breaking trade surplus.

China's pivot towards strengthening connections with countries such as Canada and India bore fruit, analysts suggest, leading to a record $1.2 trillion trade surplus in 2025 and $100 billion in monthly forex inflows. The global usage of the yuan has also seen substantial growth.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to China reflects Beijing's expanding global economic influence. Experts assert that China positions itself as a stable partner amid uncertainties in the U.S., highlighted by recent visits and agreements with Canadian officials and other global leaders.