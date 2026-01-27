E Cape Launches R19.5m Irrigation Revival to Boost Food Security and Jobs

Eastern Cape Agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe will on Tuesday launch a R19.5 million provincial irrigation schemes revival programme, aimed at strengthening food security, expanding productive land use, and accelerating agricultural economic growth across the province.

The programme will support vegetable, grain and fodder production, alongside the provision of machinery and equipment, covering a combined 1 528 hectares in multiple districts. It forms part of the Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture’s 2025/26 policy commitments to revive irrigation schemes as a key driver of rural development.

Kontsiwe said irrigation revitalisation has been prioritised during the seventh term of government to position agriculture as a central growth frontier in efforts to curb food insecurity and unemployment.

“This revitalisation programme will ensure food security, strengthen farmer support, and deepen partnerships between government, the private sector and communities,” she said.

District-by-District Investment

Under the programme:

Amathole District will develop 613 hectares with an investment of R5 million

Chris Hani District will develop 700 hectares supported by R6 million

OR Tambo District will develop 215 hectares with R3.5 million

In addition, the department’s implementing agency, the Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency (ECRDA), has been allocated R5 million to support the commercialisation of production. This funding will be used to organise markets, introduce new production technologies, provide technical support, and facilitate access to production finance.

Kontsiwe noted that funding criteria will remain flexible, allowing districts to address infrastructure repairs and other site-specific needs as they arise.

Unlocking Underutilised Land

According to the National Food and Nutrition Security Survey, the Eastern Cape has the highest proportion of households with access to land (67%), yet only 37% of that land is currently productive. The MEC said revitalising irrigation schemes presents a major opportunity to unlock this potential.

“Agriculture is a major employer of semi-skilled workers, and investment in this sector can significantly reduce unemployment and food insecurity,” Kontsiwe said. “Irrigation schemes are a powerful vehicle to increase agricultural productivity in the province.”

She highlighted the Zanyokhwe Irrigation Scheme in Middledrift as a flagship example. The scheme spans six villages, covers 635 hectares (with 412 hectares under irrigation), and supports 87 landowners organised into seven primary cooperatives and one secondary cooperative.

Launch at Zanyokhwe

The official launch at the Zanyokhwe Irrigation Scheme will feature:

Introduction of the newly appointed board

A potato harvest demonstration

Welcoming of graduate interns placed at the scheme for hands-on farming and agribusiness experience

The MEC is also expected to hand over vegetable production inputs, irrigation pipes, fodder inputs, and tractor implements to beneficiaries.