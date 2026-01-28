Left Menu

India-EU Free Trade Agreement Accelerates Opportunities for Two-Wheeler Industry

The India-EU free trade agreement promises substantial growth for India's two-wheeler industry by facilitating market expansion into Europe. Industry leaders see this agreement as a strategic partnership fostering economic resilience and innovation. It aims to boost exports and fortify Indo-European regulatory and business alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:24 IST
India-EU Free Trade Agreement Accelerates Opportunities for Two-Wheeler Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recently concluded India-EU free trade agreement stands as a pivotal milestone for India's two-wheeler industry, marking a significant opportunity for manufacturers to broaden their reach in the European market, according to prominent industry figures.

Harshavardhan Chitale, CEO of Hero MotoCorp, hailed the agreement as a strategic alliance that extends beyond mere commercial success. He emphasized its potential to bolster 'Make in India' initiatives and enhance ties between resilient economies.

Similarly, TVS Motor Company Chairman Sudarshan Venu highlighted the transformative power of such agreements, which he believes will reshape business dynamics and foster innovation-driven competition globally. Meanwhile, Kumar Rakesh of BNP Paribas noted potential benefits for brands like Royal Enfield in capitalizing on reduced EU tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026