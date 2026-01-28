India-EU Free Trade Agreement Accelerates Opportunities for Two-Wheeler Industry

The recently concluded India-EU free trade agreement stands as a pivotal milestone for India's two-wheeler industry, marking a significant opportunity for manufacturers to broaden their reach in the European market, according to prominent industry figures.

Harshavardhan Chitale, CEO of Hero MotoCorp, hailed the agreement as a strategic alliance that extends beyond mere commercial success. He emphasized its potential to bolster 'Make in India' initiatives and enhance ties between resilient economies.

Similarly, TVS Motor Company Chairman Sudarshan Venu highlighted the transformative power of such agreements, which he believes will reshape business dynamics and foster innovation-driven competition globally. Meanwhile, Kumar Rakesh of BNP Paribas noted potential benefits for brands like Royal Enfield in capitalizing on reduced EU tariffs.

