Left Menu

Luxury Slide Shadows Tech Surge: European Shares Struggle

European shares are struggling to maintain momentum amid a retreat in luxury stocks influenced by LVMH's cautious outlook. While tech stocks hit new highs with robust AI demand, concerns about economic recovery persist. Investors await guidance from the U.S. Federal Reserve as trade deals offer potential future benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:35 IST
Luxury Slide Shadows Tech Surge: European Shares Struggle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares took a hit on Wednesday, with the overall mood dampened by a decline in luxury stocks. LVMH's cautious tone caused the pan-European STOXX 600 index to slip by 0.5% as luxury shares fell 3.2%, marking a four-day losing streak, while tech stocks enjoyed a 1.6% increase to their highest point in over 25 years.

The trading day emphasized the sectoral divergence despite investor reliance on corporate earnings amidst ongoing geopolitical and trade uncertainties. LVMH, alongside Gucci's Kering, Moncler, and Hermes, saw notable declines after LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault's cautious outlook, whereas ASML's robust bookings shone a light on resilient AI demand, driving its stock to rise by 4.3%.

Investors remain alert as they look for signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve's imminent policy decision, while broader trade talks with India present long-term opportunities for European auto stocks despite current market stagnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026