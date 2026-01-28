Left Menu

Rwanda vs. Britain: Arbitration Clash Over Nixed Asylum Deal

Rwanda initiated an arbitration case against Britain for canceling an asylum deal under Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The deal involved Britain paying Rwanda to take in illegal migrants, but it faced legal hurdles. Rwanda claims financial breaches by Britain after negotiations collapsed.

Rwanda has filed a legal case against Britain at the Permanent Court of Arbitration over the cancellation of an asylum deal by Prime Minister Keir Starmer in 2024, according to a statement from Rwanda's government.

The arrangement, made before Starmer's leadership, stipulated Britain would fund Rwanda to accept migrants arriving illegally in Britain. However, only four migrants were sent due to legal challenges disrupting the plan. Rwanda claims Britain breached a financial agreement and requested the waiver of two 50-million-pound payments expected in 2025 and 2026.

Despite Rwanda's willingness to renegotiate financial terms, discussions stalled, and the payments remain unmet. Observers note that relations between the countries have deteriorated, exacerbated by Britain's criticism over Rwanda's alleged support for the M23 rebels in eastern Congo, a charge Rwanda denies.

