Janasena Under Fire: Investigating Assault Allegations
Janasena has formed a committee to investigate sexual harassment allegations against MLA Arava Sreedhar. YSRCP condemned the alleged actions, criticizing the coalition government for failing to protect women. They demanded Sreedhar's arrest and the ruling party's intervention, urging justice for the survivor.
Amaravati | Updated: 28-01-2026 17:13 IST
- Country:
- India
The Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena is taking action by forming a committee to probe sexual harassment allegations against its own MLA, Arava Sreedhar.
The allegations were made by an unnamed woman who described suffering rape and physical assault allegedly at the hands of Sreedhar, a Janasena MLA from Railway Kodur constituency, over the course of a year.
YSRCP, meanwhile, released videos on 'X' claiming to show the woman alleging threats from Sreedhar. The YSRCP's Varudu Kalyani condemned these alleged acts, arguing the government has failed to protect women and demanding legal action against Sreedhar.
