Left Menu

Janasena Under Fire: Investigating Assault Allegations

Janasena has formed a committee to investigate sexual harassment allegations against MLA Arava Sreedhar. YSRCP condemned the alleged actions, criticizing the coalition government for failing to protect women. They demanded Sreedhar's arrest and the ruling party's intervention, urging justice for the survivor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-01-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 17:13 IST
Janasena Under Fire: Investigating Assault Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

The Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena is taking action by forming a committee to probe sexual harassment allegations against its own MLA, Arava Sreedhar.

The allegations were made by an unnamed woman who described suffering rape and physical assault allegedly at the hands of Sreedhar, a Janasena MLA from Railway Kodur constituency, over the course of a year.

YSRCP, meanwhile, released videos on 'X' claiming to show the woman alleging threats from Sreedhar. The YSRCP's Varudu Kalyani condemned these alleged acts, arguing the government has failed to protect women and demanding legal action against Sreedhar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026