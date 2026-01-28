Janasena Under Fire: Investigating Assault Allegations

The Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena is taking action by forming a committee to probe sexual harassment allegations against its own MLA, Arava Sreedhar.

The allegations were made by an unnamed woman who described suffering rape and physical assault allegedly at the hands of Sreedhar, a Janasena MLA from Railway Kodur constituency, over the course of a year.

YSRCP, meanwhile, released videos on 'X' claiming to show the woman alleging threats from Sreedhar. The YSRCP's Varudu Kalyani condemned these alleged acts, arguing the government has failed to protect women and demanding legal action against Sreedhar.

(With inputs from agencies.)