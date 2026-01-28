High Court Raises Concerns on Pilot Fatigue Management

The Delhi High Court raised serious concerns about public safety resulting from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) decision to relax regulations regarding pilot fatigue. The court emphasized that such concerns cannot be dismissed, given their direct link to passenger safety.

The matter arose from a public interest litigation challenging the DGCA's December 2025 decision to ease mandatory fatigue-management rules for pilots, aiming to alleviate disruptions at IndiGo following widespread flight cancellations earlier that month. The court has scheduled a hearing and requested input from DGCA counsel.

Despite the DGCA's exemption applying to all airlines, the petitioner, a former aircraft engineer, claimed the move was improperly targeted to benefit IndiGo. The court stressed that existing regulations should be enforced unless validly contested or revised, highlighting the importance of adhering to safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)