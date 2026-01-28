Left Menu

Revitalizing Pakistan: Transforming Mineral Wealth into Economic Strength with China

Pakistan's mineral exports could hit USD 6-8 billion annually by advancing value-added processes, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal emphasized at the Pak-China Mineral Cooperation Forum. Stressing Pakistan-China collaboration, he highlighted the need for innovation, technology, and security to foster economic prosperity through strategic partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 28-01-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 16:12 IST
Ahsan Iqbal
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has outlined ambitious mineral export targets, aiming for USD 6-8 billion annually by focusing on value addition, rather than just raw extraction.

Speaking at the Pak-China Mineral Cooperation Forum in Islamabad, Iqbal emphasized the need for strategic partnerships to build processing plants and refineries.

Highlighting China's critical role, he underscored the second phase of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which prioritizes technology and human capital to drive industrial growth and export competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

