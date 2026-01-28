Revitalizing Pakistan: Transforming Mineral Wealth into Economic Strength with China

Pakistan's Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has outlined ambitious mineral export targets, aiming for USD 6-8 billion annually by focusing on value addition, rather than just raw extraction.

Speaking at the Pak-China Mineral Cooperation Forum in Islamabad, Iqbal emphasized the need for strategic partnerships to build processing plants and refineries.

Highlighting China's critical role, he underscored the second phase of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which prioritizes technology and human capital to drive industrial growth and export competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)