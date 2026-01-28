Left Menu

Trump's Ultimatum: Iran's Nuclear Countdown

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Iran to negotiate a deal on nuclear weapons, warning that failure to do so could result in a more severe U.S. military response. Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and is emphasizing the urgency of reaching a fair, equitable agreement without nuclear weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:02 IST
Trump's Ultimatum: Iran's Nuclear Countdown
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran to come to the negotiating table regarding its nuclear weapons program. Trump emphasized the importance of reaching a fair agreement swiftly, stating that time is of the essence.

Trump, who previously withdrew from a 2015 international nuclear agreement with Tehran, cautioned Iran that the consequences of failing to negotiate would be dire, hinting at a potentially more devastating military response.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi indicated that there had been no recent contacts or requests for negotiations with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, as reported by state media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026