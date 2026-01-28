Trump's Ultimatum: Iran's Nuclear Countdown

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran to come to the negotiating table regarding its nuclear weapons program. Trump emphasized the importance of reaching a fair agreement swiftly, stating that time is of the essence.

Trump, who previously withdrew from a 2015 international nuclear agreement with Tehran, cautioned Iran that the consequences of failing to negotiate would be dire, hinting at a potentially more devastating military response.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi indicated that there had been no recent contacts or requests for negotiations with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, as reported by state media.

