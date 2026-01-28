High-Level Committee to Strengthen Tamil Nadu's FPOs Announced
The Union Agriculture Ministry formed a high-level committee to review Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs) in Tamil Nadu, aiming to address operational challenges. It includes representatives from various agriculture bodies and will focus on governance, business sustainability, and market linkages, with a special emphasis on key crops.
The Union Agriculture Ministry has announced the formation of a high-level committee tasked with reviewing the functioning of Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs) in Tamil Nadu. This initiative aims at addressing operational, technical, and market-related challenges faced by these organizations.
The committee's objective is to provide a comprehensive and field-oriented assessment of FPOs. It includes stakeholders from NABARD, NAFED, SFAC-Tamil Nadu, and other key institutions, ensuring a rounded study of the issues at hand. Special attention will be given to governance, business operations, technical support, and market linkages.
The panel, which has two months to submit its findings, will conduct consultations and field visits to enhance the accuracy and applicability of its recommendations. Emphasis will be placed on crops crucial to Tamil Nadu such as banana, turmeric, and coconut, as well as sustainable farming systems.
