Cassava, AXON to Launch Africa’s First AI-Driven Operator-as-a-Service Platform

Cassava Technologies and AXON Networks have announced a landmark strategic partnership to co-develop and deploy Africa’s first end-to-end Operator-as-a-Service (OaaS) platform, a move set to redefine digital connectivity and accelerate the continent’s AI-powered economic transformation.

The announcement was made at Counder Conference 2026 in Cape Town, one of the largest international private capital gatherings ever held in the Southern Hemisphere, bringing together over 500 global investors, family offices and corporate leaders.

A New Digital Backbone for Africa

Under the partnership, AXON’s AI-ready, real-time, multi-tenant, digital twin-enabled network platform will be deployed across Cassava’s extensive pan-African fibre infrastructure. This will enable service providers and enterprises to provision, manage and optimise networks in near real-time—dramatically reducing costs, complexity and deployment timelines.

The OaaS platform will support mobile network operators, internet service providers (ISPs), and LEO satellite operators, offering secure, private and high-speed data infrastructure with unprecedented agility and intelligence. By shifting from hardware-centric models to programmable, AI-managed networks, the platform aims to unlock new growth opportunities and expand access to advanced digital services across Africa.

From Connectivity to AI-Enabled Digital Transformation

Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group CEO of Cassava Technologies, said the partnership represents a decisive shift in how network infrastructure is delivered and managed.

“By partnering with AXON Networks, we are moving beyond traditional infrastructure to create a truly programmable, AI-managed network,” Pemhiwa said. “This allows us to treat our pan-continental fibre network as a dynamic digital platform—provisioning and modifying customer networks in near real-time rather than days or weeks. We are going beyond connectivity to becoming a true digital transformation partner for our customers.”

Cassava’s fibre network spans over 110,000 kilometres of terrestrial and submarine fibre, complemented by satellite and wireless connectivity, forming one of the most extensive digital backbones on the continent.

Building the Foundation for Africa’s AI Economy

AXON Networks’ Digital Twin technology creates a live, intelligent model of the entire network, enabling autonomous, self-learning and self-optimising operations. This reduces operational complexity, improves resilience and accelerates service innovation at scale.

Martin Manniche, CEO and Founder of AXON Networks, described the collaboration as transformational for Africa’s digital future.

“We’re not just mirroring networks—we’re virtualising an entire infrastructure into a live AI-driven ecosystem,” Manniche said. “This platform will help deliver growth, prosperity and the promise of AI sovereignty for Africa, providing the foundational infrastructure for the continent’s AI economy.”

The platform will also integrate with Cassava’s growing portfolio of AI-enabled data centres and planned AI-powered factory, strengthening Africa’s capacity to host, process and innovate with data locally.

Counder Conference as a Catalyst

Counder’s leadership highlighted the partnership as a clear example of how trusted global networks can catalyse high-impact collaboration.

“This partnership exemplifies exactly what Counder exists to foster—connections between visionary leaders that drive real-world impact,” said Michel Weiss, CEO and Founding Partner of Counder, alongside Leonard Stiegeler, Founding Partner and Chairman.

Call to Action: Enabling Africa’s Digital Leap

With this AI-first OaaS platform, Cassava and AXON are positioning Africa to leapfrog traditional connectivity models and build a resilient, intelligent digital foundation for businesses, governments and innovators. Service providers and enterprises across the continent are now poised to adopt scalable, future-ready infrastructure that supports innovation, inclusion and long-term economic growth.