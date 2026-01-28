Left Menu

Minneapolis Fatal Shooting Sparks National Outcry

Federal agents involved in the shooting of U.S. citizen Alex Pretti in Minneapolis have been placed on administrative leave as part of standard procedures, sparking national concern. The incident marks the second fatal encounter involving immigration agents and U.S. citizens in Minnesota this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 23:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of Saturday's fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, a U.S. citizen and ICU nurse, by federal agents in Minneapolis, at least two immigration agents have been placed on administrative leave. The move, reported by two media outlets, aligns with standard procedures, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Fox News confirmed the reassignment of the immigration agents, who discharged their weapons during the deadly encounter. However, representatives for the DHS have remained unavailable for immediate comment.

Alex Pretti's death represents the second fatal incident involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minnesota this month, leading to a national uproar. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced it is reviewing the shooting as outrage continues to mount.

