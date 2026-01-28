A New Chapter for Gaza: International Efforts Toward Demilitarization

The United Nations Security Council was briefed by the United States on a newly proposed initiative to achieve the demilitarization of Gaza. This plan, articulated by U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz, aims to decommission weapons in Gaza via a buyback program under international support.

Hamas, which still commands a significant arsenal, must relinquish its arms if further Israeli withdrawals are to proceed, according to the ceasefire deal arranged by President Donald Trump. In collaboration with the Palestinian National Committee, the U.S. and allied countries are stepping up diplomatic efforts to ensure Hamas complies by relinquishing control in Gaza.

In line with these negotiations, the Security Council authorized the deployment of an International Stabilization Force in Gaza under the oversight of Trump's Board of Peace. Proposals for the region's redevelopment are also underway, though exact details of the international buyback program remain under wraps.

