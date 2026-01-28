FBI Investigates 2020 Election Claims in Georgia's Fulton County

In a developing story, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is executing a search warrant at a Fulton County election office in Georgia. According to a law enforcement official familiar with the matter, the probe is tied to the controversial 2020 election, results of which were a pivotal moment in U.S. politics.

FBI agents were seen entering the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center, as initially reported by Fox News. The new facility, established in 2023, is central to the ongoing investigation that has reignited discussions surrounding the election that saw Democrat Joe Biden defeat Republican President Donald Trump.

The county, known for its Democratic leanings, decisively backed Biden, aiding his victory both in Georgia and the national contest. Despite Trump's efforts to overturn the result, including pressuring state election officials, his attempts were thwarted. Recently, Trump sought $6.2 million in legal fees after facing election interference charges by Fulton County prosecutor, Fani Willis.

(With inputs from agencies.)