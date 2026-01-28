HT Media Reports Widening Loss Amid New Labour Codes

HT Media Ltd announced a sharp increase in its consolidated net loss for the December quarter of FY26, reaching Rs 23.70 crore. This is a significant leap from a Rs 3.24 crore loss in the same period last year, primarily due to provisions linked to new Labour Codes.

Despite the loss, HT Media's revenue from operations rose by 1.4% to Rs 496.61 crore. The company observed notable growth in its print segment, with revenue up by 2.07% to Rs 394.84 crore, mainly driven by strong advertising sales in English language titles, coupled with steady circulation revenues.

The digital segment also showed robust improvement with a 29.6% revenue increase to Rs 66.67 crore. Conversely, the radio segment struggled, with revenue down 34.08% to Rs 33.7 crore. HT Media's Chairperson, Shobhana Bhartia, remains optimistic, focusing on reinforcing the company's print, recalibrating radio, and expanding digital platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)