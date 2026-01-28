Left Menu

HT Media Reports Widening Loss Amid New Labour Codes

HT Media Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 23.70 crore in Q3 FY26, attributed largely to provisions from new Labour Codes. Despite this, revenue from print and digital saw growth, whereas the radio segment faced challenges. Total revenue increased marginally by 0.34%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:05 IST
HT Media Ltd announced a sharp increase in its consolidated net loss for the December quarter of FY26, reaching Rs 23.70 crore. This is a significant leap from a Rs 3.24 crore loss in the same period last year, primarily due to provisions linked to new Labour Codes.

Despite the loss, HT Media's revenue from operations rose by 1.4% to Rs 496.61 crore. The company observed notable growth in its print segment, with revenue up by 2.07% to Rs 394.84 crore, mainly driven by strong advertising sales in English language titles, coupled with steady circulation revenues.

The digital segment also showed robust improvement with a 29.6% revenue increase to Rs 66.67 crore. Conversely, the radio segment struggled, with revenue down 34.08% to Rs 33.7 crore. HT Media's Chairperson, Shobhana Bhartia, remains optimistic, focusing on reinforcing the company's print, recalibrating radio, and expanding digital platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

