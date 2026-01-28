Left Menu

Band-It 2025: India's Young Talent Takes Center Stage

The FSM x GSG Band-It 2025 Grand Finale celebrated India's young talent in performing arts, highlighting their passion, discipline, and dreams. With competitive categories like Solo Singing and Group Dance, the event showcased nationwide creativity, supported by notable jurors and celebrated by thousands of student performers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:37 IST
FSM x GSG Band-It 2025 Grand Finale Celebrates India's Young Performing Arts Talent with Star-Studded Evening. Image Credit: ANI
The FSM x GSG Band-It 2025 Grand Finale concluded in Mumbai, marking a significant celebration of India's youthful talent in performing arts. Organized by Furtados School of Music and Global Schools Group, the finale brought together budding artists from across the nation, showcasing their passion and discipline on a grand stage.

This 9th edition of Band-It has transcended its role as a competition, evolving into a platform where students not only perform but also gain confidence and pride by representing their schools and cities. Featuring over 20,000 participants over the years, the event offers invaluable experience and personal growth, backed by esteemed judges like choreographer Terence Lewis and indie music group SANAM, alongside a captivating performance by legendary singer Shaan.

The competition's categories spanned Solo Singing, Solo Instrument, Solo & Group Dance, Speech & Drama, Choirs, and Bands, each showcasing the diverse talents of India's youth. CS Howlers from Chennai claimed victory in the Bands category, while Vibyo Stars from Pune excelled in Speech & Drama. As the event wraps up, Band-It reaffirms its impact on India's music culture, celebrating both talent and educational growth in the arts.

