Gujarat Inc. Calls for Bold Reforms and Investments in Union Budget 2026

Gujarat's corporate leaders voice key expectations from the Union Budget 2026. Emphasizing infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and policy reforms, industry figures seek increased capital expenditure, easier business regulations, and initiatives to stimulate growth, investment, and innovation in pursuit of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Updated: 28-01-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:43 IST
Union Budget 2026: Gujarat Inc. Calls for Reforms, Capex Push and Policies to Accelerate Sustainable Growth. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Union Budget 2026 draws near, leading voices from Gujarat's corporate sector are highlighting critical expectations to drive India's growth. Industry leaders from sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture are pushing for higher capital expenditure and policy continuity to facilitate ease of doing business and reform scalability.

The corporate headliners, including Gokul Jaykrishna of FICCI - Gujarat and Rajiv Gandhi of Hester Biosciences, emphasize the need for increased infrastructure spending, expansion of PLI schemes, and tax reforms to attract more foreign investments. They aim to boost the economy, create jobs, and meet India's ambitious $5 trillion economy target.

Moreover, leaders like Mohit Saboo of BigBloc Construction and Nrupesh Shah of Nrups Consultants stress sustainable development and regulatory simplifications. Amarendra Kumar Gupta of Sterling Hospitals calls attention to healthcare funding aligned with the National Health Policy. These steps, they argue, are vital for realizing the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

