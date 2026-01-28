Left Menu

Massive Blaze Erupts in Haridwar Warehouse

A significant fire has engulfed a warehouse in Haridwar's Bairagi Camp. Firefighters are on the scene, working diligently to extinguish the flames. More information is expected as the situation develops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:30 IST
Massive Blaze Erupts in Haridwar Warehouse
Visuals of the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire erupted at a warehouse in the Bairagi Camp area of Haridwar on Wednesday, prompting swift response from emergency services.

The local fire brigade has deployed multiple vehicles to the site, as firefighters undertake a struggle to bring the blaze under control.

Authorities have yet to release further details regarding the cause of the fire or any potential casualties, as developments are closely monitored. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026