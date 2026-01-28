Massive Blaze Erupts in Haridwar Warehouse
A significant fire has engulfed a warehouse in Haridwar's Bairagi Camp. Firefighters are on the scene, working diligently to extinguish the flames. More information is expected as the situation develops.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:30 IST
- Country:
- India
A massive fire erupted at a warehouse in the Bairagi Camp area of Haridwar on Wednesday, prompting swift response from emergency services.
The local fire brigade has deployed multiple vehicles to the site, as firefighters undertake a struggle to bring the blaze under control.
Authorities have yet to release further details regarding the cause of the fire or any potential casualties, as developments are closely monitored. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Maine: Jet Crash Sparks Flames and Uncertainty
$1m Fund Powers Rapid, Community-Led Emergency Response Innovation
Political Tensions Ignite in West Bengal: Allegations and Flames
Tragic Farewell: Three Brave Hearts Consigned to Flames After Doda Tragedy
Firestorm: Juveniles Detained After Model House Goes Up in Flames