PM Modi Hails President’s Address as Roadmap for Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today lauded the President’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the commencement of the Budget Session, describing it as comprehensive, insightful and future-oriented.

Shri Modi said the address powerfully reflected India’s remarkable development journey in recent years, while also providing a clear and confident direction for the future. He noted that the vision of building a Viksit Bharat was articulated with clarity, resonating with the nation’s shared aspiration of becoming a strong, self-reliant and globally competitive India.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the address reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to accelerating reforms, strengthening innovation-driven growth, and deepening good governance. He also highlighted that the speech covered a wide range of priorities, including sustained efforts for farmers, youth, the poor and the downtrodden, underlining the inclusive nature of India’s development agenda.

In a post on X, Shri Modi said the President’s address holds special significance in India’s parliamentary tradition, as it lays down the policy direction and collective resolve that will guide the nation’s development in the months ahead.

According to the Prime Minister, the address not only celebrated progress already achieved but also energised the nation to further speed up the “Reform Express”, ensuring that growth remains broad-based, inclusive and anchored in innovation.

The Prime Minister’s remarks reinforce the Government’s focus on translating vision into action during the Budget Session, with reforms, governance and inclusive growth at the centre of India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.