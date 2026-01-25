Nitin Nabin: Building a 'Viksit Bharat' with Youth Empowerment

BJP President Nitin Nabin commended the Election Commission's successful transition to electronic voting, highlighting the increased voter turnout as evidence of growing public trust. Speaking at the BJP headquarters, he stressed the critical role of youth in shaping India's democratic future, asserting that a developed India by 2047 relies on collective efforts.

Nabin pointed out past apprehensions about ballot boxes and praised the transparency of today's electronic voting. He noted the vast electorate strength, surpassing many nations' populations, and lauded the Commission's innovations, including the slogan 'My India, my vote,' which underscores citizens' responsibility and accountability.

As opposition leaders questioned the Election Commission's integrity, Nabin defended its role in safeguarding democracy, emphasizing that genuine voter participation assures governmental accountability. He encouraged young voters to contribute positively to society, whether through politics or other impactful fields, stressing the necessity of a positive mindset for national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)