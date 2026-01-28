Guarding Against Nipah: Global Efforts to Contain the Lethal Virus
Various countries in Southeast Asia are implementing stringent screening measures to prevent the spread of the Nipah virus, a highly lethal pathogen identified by WHO as a significant outbreak risk. Despite two confirmed cases in India, all contacts tested negative, showcasing effective containment efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:12 IST
Authorities in Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia are intensifying efforts to halt the spread of the Nipah virus following its recent emergence in India.
The World Health Organization classifies Nipah as a high-risk pathogen due to its fatality rate and absence of an approved vaccine.
Countries are employing temperature checks and other health measures at airports to prevent cross-border transmission.
