Canada and India Gear Up for Renewed Free Trade Talks
Canada seeks to expedite negotiations for a free trade agreement with India, inviting Minister Piyush Goyal to Canada. Talks, paused in 2023, will restart with new global trade dynamics. Chief negotiators, Brij Mohan Mishra for India and Bruce Christie for Canada, are set to lead discussions forward.
Canada has expressed its desire to expedite the commencement of negotiations for a formal free trade agreement (FTA) with India, as disclosed by officials on Wednesday.
Maninder Sidhu, Canada's Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development, extended an invitation to Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal for a visit next month. Previously paused in 2023, the trade discussions are to be rejuvenated amidst evolving global trade dynamics.
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal noted progress in finalizing the terms of reference to officially start the negotiations. Brij Mohan Mishra and Bruce Christie have been appointed as chief negotiators from India and Canada, respectively, indicating a committed step forward.
