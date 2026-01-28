Left Menu

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Bengaluru's Electric Bus Expansion

Chartered Speed Limited and EKA Mobility have secured an agreement for deploying 1,750 electric buses in Bengaluru. This initiative aims to strengthen the city's sustainable public transport infrastructure. Bengaluru leads in electric bus adoption, aligning with clean mobility goals. The partnership focuses on safety and reliable commuter services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:25 IST
In a groundbreaking development for Bengaluru's public transport infrastructure, Chartered Speed Limited and EKA Mobility announced on Wednesday that they have secured a Letter of Confirmation of Quantity for the deployment of 1,750 electric buses in the city.

This strategic move accounts for approximately 39% of Bengaluru's planned integration of 4,500 electric buses as part of the PM E-Drive Scheme. It also signifies a crucial milestone in boosting sustainable electric transport within one of India's major cities.

Chartered Speed Limited, a pioneer in passenger bus mobility, emphasizes safety through structured protocols and specialized driver training. Their collaboration with EKA mobility promises to enhance the reliability and accessibility of urban transport solutions for Bengaluru's population.

