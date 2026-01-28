Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Bengaluru's Electric Bus Expansion

In a groundbreaking development for Bengaluru's public transport infrastructure, Chartered Speed Limited and EKA Mobility announced on Wednesday that they have secured a Letter of Confirmation of Quantity for the deployment of 1,750 electric buses in the city.

This strategic move accounts for approximately 39% of Bengaluru's planned integration of 4,500 electric buses as part of the PM E-Drive Scheme. It also signifies a crucial milestone in boosting sustainable electric transport within one of India's major cities.

Chartered Speed Limited, a pioneer in passenger bus mobility, emphasizes safety through structured protocols and specialized driver training. Their collaboration with EKA mobility promises to enhance the reliability and accessibility of urban transport solutions for Bengaluru's population.

