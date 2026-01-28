France Backs Labeling Iran's Revolutionary Guards as Terrorists

In a significant development, France has voiced its support for the inclusion of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the European Union's list of terrorist organizations. A source close to the Elysee presidential palace provided this insight on Wednesday.

This move aligns with the European Union's recent stance, as articulated by its foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, earlier this month. The EU is preparing to impose additional sanctions in reaction to the Iranian government's violent actions against its protesters.

The potential designation follows escalating tensions between Iran and the EU, driven by concerns over human rights violations. This measure reflects broader efforts by European nations to address and curtail the unrest and oppression within Iran.