U.S. and Taiwan Forge Stronger Ties Amid Rising Tensions with China

Senior Taiwanese and U.S. officials gathered this week to discuss the enhancement of their cooperation in artificial intelligence, technology, and drones, ever vital in today's geopolitical climate. This dialogue, initiated under the Trump administration, continues to spotlight Taipei as a crucial ally for Washington.

The sixth round of discussions, led by U.S. Under Secretary for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg and Taiwanese Economy Minister Kung Ming-hsin, culminated in the signing of cooperative statements on economic security. This includes the Pax Silica Declaration, a strategy aimed at securing AI and semiconductor supply chains amid the intensifying competition with China's expansionist ambitions.

Emphasizing Taiwan's role as a leader in semiconductor manufacturing crucial to AI advancements, the talks touched on supply chain security, drone components certification, and critical minerals cooperation. The forum highlighted mutual efforts against economic coercion and stress the importance of increasing bilateral investment through addressing tax-related barriers.

