Left Menu

Tragedy at Baramati: Probe Launched into Learjet Crash

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced an in-depth investigation into a Learjet crash at Baramati airport that killed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and four others. The aircraft, operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, has raised no safety concerns. The AAIB and DGCA are conducting inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:15 IST
Tragedy at Baramati: Probe Launched into Learjet Crash
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic Learjet crash at Baramati airport claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on Wednesday. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) would lead a detailed investigation into the incident.

The ill-fated Learjet 45, registered as VT-SSK, was operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd. Minister Naidu emphasized there are no safety concerns related to the aircraft's operator, further highlighting that all necessary approvals had been obtained following a DGCA assessment.

Naidu addressed rumors and false narratives surrounding the crash, urging reliance on verified information provided by the AAIB. He assured that if reforms are needed in unregulated airfields or flying training organizations, they would be promptly addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026