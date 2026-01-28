Tragedy at Baramati: Probe Launched into Learjet Crash

A tragic Learjet crash at Baramati airport claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on Wednesday. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) would lead a detailed investigation into the incident.

The ill-fated Learjet 45, registered as VT-SSK, was operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd. Minister Naidu emphasized there are no safety concerns related to the aircraft's operator, further highlighting that all necessary approvals had been obtained following a DGCA assessment.

Naidu addressed rumors and false narratives surrounding the crash, urging reliance on verified information provided by the AAIB. He assured that if reforms are needed in unregulated airfields or flying training organizations, they would be promptly addressed.

