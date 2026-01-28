Uttar Pradesh Sets Up Helpline to Aid Destitute

The Lucknow branch of the Allahabad High Court has mandated the Uttar Pradesh government to create a state-level helpline dedicated to identifying and assisting destitute individuals. This order emerged from a public interest litigation focused on rehabilitating those wandering the streets without support.

The court stipulated a deadline of February 23 for the government to present a comprehensive action plan. This decision was issued by Justices Rajan Roy and A K Chaudhary following a petition filed by Jyoti Rajput.

The directive includes making at least four helpline numbers public and ensuring their wide publicity, allowing citizens to report destitute individuals promptly. The state's task force, comprising 11 members, will act in response to helpline information, aligning their efforts with the December 2025 Government Order.