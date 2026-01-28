New Solid Waste Management Rules Revolutionize Waste Segregation

The Union Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav, has announced the notification of new Solid Waste Management Rules, set to be implemented starting April 1. These rules introduce mandatory four-stream segregation of waste at the source: wet, dry, sanitary, and special care waste, marking a significant shift towards organized waste management.

Bulk waste generators are specifically targeted by these rules, requiring entities with sizable operations to comply with stringent waste collection, transportation, and processing measures. This is an attempt to alleviate the pressure on urban local bodies and encourage more localized management of waste materials.

The revised guidelines incorporate circular economy techniques and the principle of Extended Producer Responsibility. Furthermore, non-compliance will attract environmental compensation under the 'Polluter Pays' policy, with guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board and implemented by state-level authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)