Tensions Flare in Minneapolis Amid Immigration Raid Controversy
U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for not aiding federal agents in enforcing immigration law. Tensions are high following the killing of U.S. citizen Alex Pretti by federal officers. The administration is shifting tactics to less aggressive operations amid growing discontent and political pressure.
Tensions continue to simmer in Minneapolis as President Donald Trump criticized Mayor Jacob Frey for his stance against federal immigration law enforcement in the city. This comes as the city grapples with heightened tensions following the shooting deaths of two U.S. citizens by federal officers, including nurse Alex Pretti.
The White House has responded by sending border czar Tom Homan to oversee a change to more targeted operations. Observers report that immigration raids have shifted focus but noted a return to full activity following initial slowdowns. Local activists and authorities remain cautious about the impact of these changes.
The situation has further escalated politically, with U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar being attacked during a town hall, and ongoing criticism from the Trump administration towards Frey. The controversy has united some Republicans in Congress calling for independent investigations, marking increasing dissent against the Trump administration.
