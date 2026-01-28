Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Minneapolis Amid Immigration Raid Controversy

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for not aiding federal agents in enforcing immigration law. Tensions are high following the killing of U.S. citizen Alex Pretti by federal officers. The administration is shifting tactics to less aggressive operations amid growing discontent and political pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 23:54 IST
Tensions Flare in Minneapolis Amid Immigration Raid Controversy
Trump

Tensions continue to simmer in Minneapolis as President Donald Trump criticized Mayor Jacob Frey for his stance against federal immigration law enforcement in the city. This comes as the city grapples with heightened tensions following the shooting deaths of two U.S. citizens by federal officers, including nurse Alex Pretti.

The White House has responded by sending border czar Tom Homan to oversee a change to more targeted operations. Observers report that immigration raids have shifted focus but noted a return to full activity following initial slowdowns. Local activists and authorities remain cautious about the impact of these changes.

The situation has further escalated politically, with U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar being attacked during a town hall, and ongoing criticism from the Trump administration towards Frey. The controversy has united some Republicans in Congress calling for independent investigations, marking increasing dissent against the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026