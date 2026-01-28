Rwanda Charges UK Over Abandoned Migrant Pledge

In a significant diplomatic development, Rwanda has filed a lawsuit against the United Kingdom over an abandoned migrant agreement. The deal, which surfaced substantial controversy, was intended to have Rwanda host deported asylum seekers from the UK. Rwanda announced its legal proceedings at the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration this week.

The migrant deal initially took effect on April 25, 2024. However, it was deemed 'dead and buried' by the UK's newly elected Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, later that July. Rwanda contends that the termination happened without due notice, contravening the spirit of the initial partnership under the former Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

Legal experts are now divided on the implications of this dissolution, with Rwanda focusing on the UK's breach of treaty obligations, specifically regarding financial settlements. Meanwhile, the UK has declared no intent to make further payments, leaving substantial financial and diplomatic questions unresolved.

