Rwanda Charges UK Over Abandoned Migrant Pledge

Rwanda has initiated legal action against the UK, demanding payments linked to a quashed migrant deal in which Rwanda was to shelter deported asylum seekers. The UK, under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, terminated the agreement soon after taking office, claiming it was unlawful as per UK and international laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kigali | Updated: 28-01-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 23:54 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, Rwanda has filed a lawsuit against the United Kingdom over an abandoned migrant agreement. The deal, which surfaced substantial controversy, was intended to have Rwanda host deported asylum seekers from the UK. Rwanda announced its legal proceedings at the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration this week.

The migrant deal initially took effect on April 25, 2024. However, it was deemed 'dead and buried' by the UK's newly elected Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, later that July. Rwanda contends that the termination happened without due notice, contravening the spirit of the initial partnership under the former Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

Legal experts are now divided on the implications of this dissolution, with Rwanda focusing on the UK's breach of treaty obligations, specifically regarding financial settlements. Meanwhile, the UK has declared no intent to make further payments, leaving substantial financial and diplomatic questions unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

