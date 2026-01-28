LT Foods Ltd Reports Strong Q3 Growth with 8.23% Profit Surge

LT Foods Ltd, a prominent player in the FMCG sector, reported a notable 8.23% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 157.35 crore for the December 2025 quarter. This rise comes as a result of improved revenue streams, marking a significant boost from Rs 145.38 crore recorded a year earlier.

The company demonstrated strong financial performance with its revenue from operations surging by 23.5% to Rs 2,809.2 crore in the December quarter of FY26, a substantial increase from last year's Rs 2,274.81 crore. This growth underscores the consumer preference for its popular basmati rice brands, Daawat and Royal.

Despite the jump in total expenses by 23.8% to Rs 2,592.69 crore, the firm's total income saw a 22.88% rise to Rs 2,811.95 crore in Q3 of FY26. On the stock market, LT Foods Ltd shares closed at Rs 358.05 on the BSE, reflecting a 0.77% increase.