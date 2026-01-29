Left Menu

Search Intensifies for Missing Colombian Plane

Colombian authorities are conducting an urgent search for a missing commercial flight, carrying 15 people including notable political figures. The plane lost contact in a mountainous coca-growing region, where armed groups operate.

Colombian aviation and military forces have intensified their search for a missing small commercial plane, Flight NSE 8849, which was en route from Cucuta to Ocana and lost communication while flying over northeast Colombia.

Among the 15 individuals on board were lawmaker Diogenes Quintero and congressional candidate Carlos Salcedo. In a released statement, Quintero's representatives expressed concern, having lost contact with him and his assistant shortly after takeoff.

The plane reportedly disappeared in a region characterized by mountainous terrain and illicit coca cultivation, an area dominated by groups like ELN and FARC dissidents. Protocols have been enacted by Colombia's Transportation Minister to locate the missing flight as quickly as possible.

