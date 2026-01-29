Champions League Teams Secure Spots for Next Round
The list of teams that have qualified for the next round of the Champions League has been announced. Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool head the list among others, while Real Madrid and Inter Milan are set for play-off spots. The competition promises intriguing matchups in the following phases.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 04:01 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 04:01 IST
In a thrilling conclusion to the Champions League league phase, several top teams have secured their spots for the next round, while others prepare for the play-offs.
Heading directly to the round of 16 are elite clubs like Arsenal from England and Bayern Munich from Germany, showcasing their strong performances.
Meanwhile, notable teams such as Real Madrid and Inter Milan are poised to battle it out in the knockout play-offs, adding to the excitement of Europe's most prestigious football tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
