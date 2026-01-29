Federal Reserve Holds Steady Amid Economic Uncertainty

The Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates unchanged at its most recent meeting, signaling confidence in the economy's current strength. Jerome Powell, the central bank's chair, described the economy as robust, with diminished threats from inflation and unemployment.

Despite internal pressure, particularly from dissenting governors Christopher Waller and Stephen Miran, for a rate cut, the Fed remains poised to evaluate the necessity of future adjustments. Powell emphasized the importance of data-driven decisions and warned against political influence.

While inflation surpasses the Federal Reserve's 2% target, the central bank believes pressures will ease as the effects of last year's tariffs fade. Economic data, including labor market trends and inflation rates, will guide the Fed's future actions. The decision on a rate cut may fall to Powell's impending successor, pending upcoming nominations.

(With inputs from agencies.)