Tragedy in Colombian Skies: Plane Crash Claims 15 Lives

A plane crash in northeast Colombia killed all 15 on board, including local lawmaker Diogenes Quintero and Congress candidate Carlos Salcedo. The aircraft lost contact 12 minutes into its flight from Cucuta to Ocana. The crash occurred in a region known for its illegal armed groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 03:59 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 03:59 IST
A devastating plane crash occurred in northeast Colombia on Wednesday, claiming the lives of all 15 individuals aboard. Among the deceased were local lawmaker Diogenes Quintero and Carlos Salcedo, a Congress candidate. The state-run airline Satena confirmed the incident.

The Beechcraft 1900 aircraft embarked on its journey from Cucuta, near the Venezuelan border, to the town of Ocana. Unfortunately, air traffic control lost communication with the plane just 12 minutes after takeoff. The cause of the crash remains undetermined as the plane's emergency beacon failed to activate.

The crash site lies in a mountainous area known for coca leaf cultivation and activity by illegal armed groups. Disturbing images released depict the extent of damage to the fuselage, painting a grim picture of the tragedy that unfolded in this remote region.

