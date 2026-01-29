Champions League Drama: PSG and Real Madrid Fall Short
Paris St Germain and Real Madrid falter in the Champions League group stage, missing automatic spots for the knockout rounds. PSG drew with Newcastle, while Real Madrid lost to Benfica. Barcelona and Chelsea secured playoff-free progress, as Arsenal and Bayern finished strong, sealing their positions in the top eight.
On a thrilling final night of the Champions League group stage, both Paris St Germain and Real Madrid failed to secure automatic spots in the knockout rounds. PSG, drawing 1-1 with Newcastle United, found themselves facing a playoff, despite starting the evening in an automatic spot.
Real Madrid, with an illustrious history of fifteen titles, saw their hopes dashed after a 4-2 defeat to Benfica, dropping from third to ninth position. The night was not without highlights, as Barcelona battled from a goal down to overcome Copenhagen 4-1, securing fifth place, while Chelsea's comeback victory over Napoli clinched sixth place.
Sporting pulled off an unexpected 3-2 win against Athletic Bilbao, effectively pushing Real Madrid into the playoffs. Meanwhile, Arsenal made history as the first club in the new 36-team format to complete the group stages with a perfect record, defeating Kairat Almaty to round off an exhilarating group phase.
