Left Menu

India Slashes Tariffs on Luxury European Cars: A New Era for Automobile Trade

India will lower tariffs on luxury European cars to 30% under a new trade deal with the EU, opening market access for brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz. The deal cuts tariffs on most goods to offset global trade tensions. It includes a phased reduction of duties on specific car categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 05:00 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 05:00 IST
India Slashes Tariffs on Luxury European Cars: A New Era for Automobile Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major shift in trade policy, India has agreed to significantly reduce tariffs on luxury European cars, dropping duties to 30% under a recently finalized trade deal with the European Union. This decision opens up the previously protected market to high-end brands such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

The agreement, announced on Tuesday, aims to boost trade between the two regions, countering global trade tensions and unreliable U.S. trade policies. India, the world's third-largest car market, has historically maintained high import duties of up to 110% to protect its domestic auto industry.

The reduction extends to different price categories, with a gradual lowering of duties on cars priced above 15,000 euros. The move is expected to benefit other automakers like Volkswagen and Renault, encouraging technology transfer and expanded supply chains, while maintaining some protection for local electric vehicle manufacturers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026