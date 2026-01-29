Left Menu

Starmer to Strengthen UK-China Ties in Landmark Meeting with Xi

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping to fortify economic ties, indicating progress after years of strained relations. The landmark meeting aims to enhance business opportunities and address issues like human trafficking, amidst recent global diplomatic shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 06:47 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 06:47 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. The encounter, anticipated to last 40 minutes, aims to rejuvenate economic relations between the UK and China, signaling a breakthrough after years of mutual distrust.

During his four-day visit, Starmer will not only confer with Xi but will also engage in discussions with Premier Li Qiang and top legislator Zhao Leji. His efforts reflect a strategic pivot aimed at achieving economic growth, as his centre-left Labour government seeks to bolster public confidence.

Starmer's visit coincides with complex geopolitical dynamics, notably friction between Britain and the US. By fostering a 'mature' relationship with China, Starmer hopes to unlock business potential and tackle shared concerns like human trafficking, while addressing human rights during his engagements.

