Starmer to Strengthen UK-China Ties in Landmark Meeting with Xi

In a significant diplomatic move, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. The encounter, anticipated to last 40 minutes, aims to rejuvenate economic relations between the UK and China, signaling a breakthrough after years of mutual distrust.

During his four-day visit, Starmer will not only confer with Xi but will also engage in discussions with Premier Li Qiang and top legislator Zhao Leji. His efforts reflect a strategic pivot aimed at achieving economic growth, as his centre-left Labour government seeks to bolster public confidence.

Starmer's visit coincides with complex geopolitical dynamics, notably friction between Britain and the US. By fostering a 'mature' relationship with China, Starmer hopes to unlock business potential and tackle shared concerns like human trafficking, while addressing human rights during his engagements.

