Steady Growth Amid Global Uncertainty: A Glimpse into India's GDP Projection

The Economic Survey has projected India's GDP growth in the range of 6.8% to 7.2% for the fiscal year 2026-27, slightly lower than the 7.4% estimate for the current year.

The document, presented in the Lok Sabha ahead of the Budget, highlights a steady growth outlook amid global economic uncertainty, advocating caution but steering clear of pessimism.

The projection accounts for the cumulative impact of policy reforms implemented over recent years, which are believed to have increased the country's medium-term growth potential nearer to 7%.

With domestic factors driving growth and macroeconomic stability firmly established, the balance of risks surrounding growth remains broadly stable, the survey noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)