Left Menu

Steady Growth Amid Global Uncertainty: A Glimpse into India's GDP Projection

The Economic Survey forecasts India's GDP growth between 6.8% and 7.2% for 2026-27, slightly lower than 7.4% for the current fiscal year. It highlights steady growth amid global uncertainty, emphasizing domestic drivers and past policy reforms that enhance medium-term growth, with macroeconomic stability well maintained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:34 IST
Steady Growth Amid Global Uncertainty: A Glimpse into India's GDP Projection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Survey has projected India's GDP growth in the range of 6.8% to 7.2% for the fiscal year 2026-27, slightly lower than the 7.4% estimate for the current year.

The document, presented in the Lok Sabha ahead of the Budget, highlights a steady growth outlook amid global economic uncertainty, advocating caution but steering clear of pessimism.

The projection accounts for the cumulative impact of policy reforms implemented over recent years, which are believed to have increased the country's medium-term growth potential nearer to 7%.

With domestic factors driving growth and macroeconomic stability firmly established, the balance of risks surrounding growth remains broadly stable, the survey noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026