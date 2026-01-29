Steady Growth Amid Global Uncertainty: A Glimpse into India's GDP Projection
The Economic Survey forecasts India's GDP growth between 6.8% and 7.2% for 2026-27, slightly lower than 7.4% for the current fiscal year. It highlights steady growth amid global uncertainty, emphasizing domestic drivers and past policy reforms that enhance medium-term growth, with macroeconomic stability well maintained.
- Country:
- India
The Economic Survey has projected India's GDP growth in the range of 6.8% to 7.2% for the fiscal year 2026-27, slightly lower than the 7.4% estimate for the current year.
The document, presented in the Lok Sabha ahead of the Budget, highlights a steady growth outlook amid global economic uncertainty, advocating caution but steering clear of pessimism.
The projection accounts for the cumulative impact of policy reforms implemented over recent years, which are believed to have increased the country's medium-term growth potential nearer to 7%.
With domestic factors driving growth and macroeconomic stability firmly established, the balance of risks surrounding growth remains broadly stable, the survey noted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Capital Markets Shine Amid Global Uncertainty: A Look at FY26 IPO Surge
Economic Survey says no space for pessimism, but need to be cautious amid global uncertainty.
Cumulative impact of policy reforms over recent years appears to be lifting India's medium-term growth potential to near 7 pc: Survey.
India's Economic Resilience: Navigating Global Uncertainty
GST rejig, reforms converted global uncertainty into opportunity; FY27 to be a year of adjustment as economy adapts to these changes: Survey.