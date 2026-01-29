India's Automotive Export Boom: A Global Revolution

India's automobile industry is making waves on the global stage, with exports hitting a new high. According to the Economic Survey 2025-26, more than 53 lakh vehicles, including passenger, commercial, two-wheeler, and three-wheeler segments, were exported in FY25. This marks a significant leap, showcasing the increasing international appetite for Indian-manufactured vehicles.

The survey reveals that a robust demand-side recovery post-pandemic has propelled both production growth and sales. Over the past decade, the industry experienced a staggering 33% growth in production, supported by a vast manufacturing and auto component ecosystem. This sector remains a crucial engine for economic growth, providing direct and indirect employment to over 30 million people and contributing to 15% of India's GST collections.

Government initiatives have been instrumental in this growth spike, with schemes like the PLI Scheme for Automobile & Auto Components Industry and others boosting electric vehicle registrations. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2025-26, highlighting India's established position as a leading global market for two-wheelers and three-wheelers and the third-largest for passenger and commercial vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)