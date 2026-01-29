Left Menu

MSCI's Impact on Indonesia: A Tumultuous Turn in the Emerging Market Saga

The MSCI's potential downgrade of Indonesia from emerging to frontier market status has caused significant turmoil in the Indonesian stock market, leading to a dramatic plunge in the Jakarta Composite Index. The reclassification decision, triggered by transparency concerns, now hinges on Indonesia's response to MSCI's warnings.

29-01-2026
MSCI, a pivotal force within the $139 trillion asset management industry, has potentially spurred a financial storm in Indonesia. The Jakarta Composite Index plummeted by 16.7% over two days following MSCI's warning of a possible downgrade to frontier market status.

This chilling advisory was based on issues around transparency in Indonesian market data, which precipitated a capital exodus. Although the index recovered slightly, closing down 1.1% marked the second successive day of decline, emphasizing MSCI's influential role in global investment circles.

The Indonesian government views MSCI's observations as constructive, hoping to address the key issues and prevent a downgrade. They propose increasing the free float requirements for listed companies while recalling past punitive measures against foreign firms for unfavorable ratings.

