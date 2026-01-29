Left Menu

Alliance Air Revives 'Darpan': Celebrating Culture Anew In-Flight

Alliance Air has officially relaunched its in-flight magazine, Darpan, during WINGS India 2026. The bilingual publication, now available on all Alliance Air planes, aims to strengthen passenger connections and highlight India's cultural and regional diversity through engaging travel and cultural stories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:07 IST
The magazine was launched by Sh. Amit Kumar, CMD, AIAHL; Alliance Air CEO Sh. Rajarshi Sen & Dr. Nikhil Kanodia, CVO, AIAHL. Senior officials, AIASL & AIESL; Mr. Prakash Johari and his team. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant announcement at WINGS India 2026, Alliance Air, fully owned by AI Assets Holding Ltd., unveiled the relaunch of its distinguished in-flight magazine, Darpan.

The event saw key figures like AIAHL Chairman Amit Kumar, CEO Rajarshi Sen of Alliance Air, and Dr. Nikhil K. Kanodia, Chief Vigilance Officer, in attendance. The magazine, which features bilingual content in English and Hindi, aims to highlight Alliance Air's unique service reach across diverse Indian regions. Passengers can expect compelling stories centered on travel, culture, and the people of these areas.

The revival of Darpan underscores Alliance Air's dedication to fostering a deeper link with its customers while embracing and promoting India's rich cultural tapestry. Note: This information is provided by BusinessWire India and does not involve ANI's responsibility for the content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

