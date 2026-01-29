Alliance Air Revives 'Darpan': Celebrating Culture Anew In-Flight

In a significant announcement at WINGS India 2026, Alliance Air, fully owned by AI Assets Holding Ltd., unveiled the relaunch of its distinguished in-flight magazine, Darpan.

The event saw key figures like AIAHL Chairman Amit Kumar, CEO Rajarshi Sen of Alliance Air, and Dr. Nikhil K. Kanodia, Chief Vigilance Officer, in attendance. The magazine, which features bilingual content in English and Hindi, aims to highlight Alliance Air's unique service reach across diverse Indian regions. Passengers can expect compelling stories centered on travel, culture, and the people of these areas.

The revival of Darpan underscores Alliance Air's dedication to fostering a deeper link with its customers while embracing and promoting India's rich cultural tapestry. Note: This information is provided by BusinessWire India and does not involve ANI's responsibility for the content.

(With inputs from agencies.)