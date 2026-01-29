JK Cement Expands Footprint with New Plant in Buxar

JK Cement Ltd., a leader in India's cement manufacturing industry, has announced the commissioning of its new Grey Cement plant in Buxar, Bihar. This state-of-the-art facility is a significant addition, bringing the company's total production capacity to over 31 million tonnes per annum.

The strategic location of this plant, on the Patna–Buxar highway, will result in faster and more efficient distribution across Bihar and neighboring regions. Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director of JK Cement, remarked on the milestone, highlighting the plant's contribution to Bihar's development and its role in the company's expansion strategy.

Officially beginning commercial production on January 29, 2026, after a ₹500 crore investment, the Buxar plant is expected to generate numerous direct and indirect jobs, strengthening the local economy. With this new facility, JK Cement reinforces its commitment to elevating infrastructure development in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)