RDB Infrastructure Eyes NSE Listing amidst Solar Expansion

RDB Infrastructure and Power is poised to boost its market presence with plans to list company shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Previously listed on the BSE, the company's board will meet on February 3, Tuesday, to deliberate on this significant corporate move.

In a strategic expansion, RDB Infrastructure has acquired a 70% stake in Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited, marking a decisive shift into the solar energy sector. This acquisition aligns with the company's broader strategy to diversify and strengthen its renewable energy footprint.

Financially, RDB Infrastructure has demonstrated robust performance, reporting net sales of Rs 86.05 crore and a net profit of Rs 5.77 crore for the first half of the 2025-26 fiscal year. With a diversified portfolio spanning packaging, telecom transmission equipment, retail, logistics, and real estate, the company continues to assert its presence across varied sectors.

