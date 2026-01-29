Massive Infrastructure Projects Face Significant Cost Overruns in India

In a revealing government report, infrastructure projects each worth over Rs 150 crore showcase a cumulative cost overrun of Rs 5.42 lakh crore, as of December 2025.

Primarily driven by the Transport & Logistics sector, 1,392 projects, monitored by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, have seen costs rise to Rs 35.10 lakh crore, from an original estimate of Rs 29.68 lakh crore.

Notably, 896 projects from this sector underline connectivity as a core focus. PAIMANA, the new project monitoring system, now automates data updates for 60 percent of these projects, signifying a streamlined approach to handling these vital national ventures.

